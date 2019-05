Not all jirgas make decisions, some have post-militancy poems

On a lonely highway that takes you from Dera Ismail Khan to Karak is a place called Paharkhel where men used to gather to read their verse out aloud. It is a wide open space where these street poets would spar, or inspire each other with linguistic pyrotechnics.But then, six years ago, the Lakki Marwat Adabi Jirga or tolana stopped holding these maidani programmes—because the bodies started appearing.