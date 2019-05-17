HOME > Video

Suniye ek khas naat English aur Urdu me

54 mins ago

Syed Tazmeen Jawed has a unique style to reciting naats





Syed Tazmeen Javed is a talented young man who came to the SAMAA Digital newsroom on some work on Friday.

As it turns out, he has a special passion for reciting naats in praise of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him). The SAMAA Originals team asked him to recite one. He chose 'Mustafa Jan-e-man' (PBUH). What is unique about his style is that he switches from Urdu to English. His voice has a particular smoothness and timbre as well. We wish him all the luck for the future and thank him for this special for SAMAA Digital.
 
TOPICS:
naat ramazan


