5 no-fuss ideas for Sehri

Are you prepared for Ramazan? A well-balanced diet may be the key to you getting through your fast in this scorching heat. Your meals should contain healthy nutrients that will keep you going till iftaar.

Here are some ideas for your pre-dawn meal.

Oats/Dalia

Overnight oats only require tupperware and a fridge to prepare. Add water/milk with your favourite topping (cinnamon, cocoa powder or nuts) and leave it in the fridge for a few hours. They’re filled with fiber and a great source of energy.

Yogurt

Yogurt is filled with protein, calcium and vitamin B. Add granola or cereal and you’re good to go. If the idea doesn’t appeal to you then you can add some of your favourite fruits like bananas, mangos oreven chikoo (sapodilla) in the blender to make a smoothie.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in nutrients such as vitamin B, vitamin A and iron. They’re also loaded with high-quality protein. Eggs might be the easiest thing to cook — you can add cheese and make an omelette, make a classic khagina or straight boil or fry them. The options are endless.

Bread

Bread has dietary fiber and vitamins that are vital for the health and maintenance of our bodies. Multigrain bread can be a great source of energy. You can toast it and add peanut or almond butter, cheese or just meat and you’re sorted.

Chickpeas and beans

You can add them in salads, boil them or put them in yogurt. There are a ton of desi recipes to create different variations by just boiling them. Beans and chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, chickpeas may offer a variety of health benefits, such as improving digestion, aiding weight management and reducing the risk of several diseases.