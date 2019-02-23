Watch: Maryam Nawaz knocked on the head by a camera in Lahore

Journalists present outside Jinnah Hospital in Lahore have refused to name the cameraman whose camera hit Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the head while she was entering the hospital. She had arrived at the hospital to visit her father, former premier Nawaz Sharif. Journalists had lined up to make videos of her entering the hospital. They say her security team and PML-N workers pushed them, resulting in one cameraman knocking into her. She was hit in the temple area. She has also asked her team to find out whose camera hit her.

