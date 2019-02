Watch: Five child victims of food poisoning laid to rest in Balochistan’s Pishin

Five children, all under the age of 10, were laid to rest in Balochistan's Pishin Saturday morning after t hey died of food poisoning in Karachi the previous day. One-and-a-half-year-old Abdul Ali, four-year-old Aziz Faisal, six-year-old Aliya, seven-year-old Tauheed and nine-year-old Salwa died after eating contaminated food either in Khuzdar or Karachi. Their aunt, Bina Badruddin, also passed away on Saturday and her body is en route to Pishin.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram