Captured Indian pilot Abhinandan was first spotted and caught by the civilians in Azad Kashmir, Mohammad Yasin, a resident of Kotla told SAMAA TV on Wednesday.

He said he saw three “umbrellas” falling from the sky and one of them fell into his village. “I reached the spot with Shah sahab and my nephew on a motorbike,” he claimed. “He had a pistol and he started firing at us.” Yasin said they caught him and handed him over to the army.