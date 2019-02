Farah Rabbani

It was once customary for many bridegrooms to wear garlands made of money.

A garland can be made with at least 100 notes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs 50, Rs100 and Rs500. The tradition has lost its significance over time.

The people engaged in the industry haven't been able to make the big bucks they once used to.

The customers complain that they can't buy garlands anymore because of their prices.