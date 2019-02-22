Friday, February 22, 2019
You won’t be able to eat just one Amritsari malpura from this Karachi food cart
February 22, 2019
Samaa Digital
This unique and delicious dessert is a great afternoon treat. A malpura is the desi version of a pancake or crepe. Check out how this cart owner makes it fresh in Karachi.
