Karachi traffic policeman in hot water after video emerges of him beating up labourers over a challan

A video has emerged of a SITE traffic police section officer beating up labourers in Karachi. The officer issued the labourers, who were travelling on a motorcycle, a challan for a traffic violation. When they said they didn’t have the money to pay the challan, he took their mobile phones. After they followed him and begged for leniency, he began to beat them up. Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam and Karachi AIG Ameer Sheikh have taken notice of the incident and asked Traffic IG Javed Mahar for an explanation.