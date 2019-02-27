Exclusive: Watch two Indian fighter jets get shot down by the Pakistan Air Force

February 27, 2019




The Pakistan Air Force shot down on Wednesday morning two Indian aircraft a day after India violated the Line of Control. Watch exclusive footage from SAMAA of the incident. Two pilots have been killed and one has been arrested. To find out more, read this story.
 
 
 

2 Comments

  1. Muhammad Faiq   February 27, 2019 12:10 pm/ Reply

    We will crush any kind of aggression shown by India

  2. MUHAMMAD FAAIQ ALI   February 27, 2019 2:08 pm/ Reply

    both countries should behave sensibly. india should not underestimate Pakistans capability. we are nuclear power and very powerful army with a nation which in united. india shouldn’t escalate just for political gains.


