Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore on Wednesday for a medical check-up.

This comes a day after Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor raised concerns after not being provided copies of the medical board’s report or recommendations in his case.

Dr Adnan Khan said neither he nor Nawaz’s family had been given copies of the report and these delays could lead to greater health risks for the former premier.