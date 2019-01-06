Watch: Man goes to register his second marriage in Toba Tek Singh, first wife shows up too

January 6, 2019




A man from Toba Tek Singh learned the hard way that you need to ask permission from your first wife before embarking on a second marriage. Sajjad went to the local magistrate's office to record his second nikkah with his new wife and lo and behold, his first wife turned up too and raised hell. SAMAA TV correspondent Sultan Sindhu reported that the first wife turned up with her family and started fighting with the second wife. The women pushed and pulled Sajjad during the fight. As soon as he could, Sajjad fled with his second wife in tow.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

CM takes notice of hotel workers fighting with tourists in Murree

December 17, 2018 12:34 pm

Karachi man climbs electric pole because his family wouldn’t let him get married

December 5, 2018 7:38 pm

Man kills his two wives in a drunken rage in Lahore

November 22, 2018 11:59 am

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tie the knot

November 22, 2018 11:48 am

Chaos ensues as Sri Lankan parliamentarians throw chilli paste, books and chairs

November 17, 2018 2:32 pm

Video: PTI, PPP lawmakers come to blows in NA

November 5, 2018 10:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.