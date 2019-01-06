Watch: Man goes to register his second marriage in Toba Tek Singh, first wife shows up too

A man from Toba Tek Singh learned the hard way that you need to ask permission from your first wife before embarking on a second marriage. Sajjad went to the local magistrate's office to record his second nikkah with his new wife and lo and behold, his first wife turned up too and raised hell. SAMAA TV correspondent Sultan Sindhu reported that the first wife turned up with her family and started fighting with the second wife. The women pushed and pulled Sajjad during the fight. As soon as he could, Sajjad fled with his second wife in tow.