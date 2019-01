Six people were injured in a bomb blast in Peshawar's Kali Bari Saturday morning. Exclusive CCTV footage obtained by SAMAA Digital shows a bearded man wrapped in a shawl parking a white 86 model Toyota Corolla near an empty plot and then leaving the car. A short while later, at 8:44am, the vehicle explodes. According to the police it had eight to 10kg of explosives in it. The vehicle's cylinder did not, however, explode, reducing the intensity of the blast.