Samaa Sports

Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed believes Shoaib Akhtar is launching “personal attacks”.

“Whatever happened has happened. I accepted my mistake,” Sarfraz said. Akhtar had posted a video on Twitter saying Sarfraz should explain himself to the media and public and apologise for his comments to South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The ICC banned Sarfraz for four matches for his racist comments.