The ostrich is the largest living bird in the world as is native to Africa. They live in nomadic groups of five to 50 birds and travel in packs.

In the 18th century, ostrich feathers were very popular in ladies fashion and because of that they disappeared from North Africa.

Thanks to the initiative of wildlife lovers, in 1838 ostrich farming started and in 1913, the number of ostriches raised commercially rose to one million. The climate and land of Pakistan is very suitable for ostrich farming.​