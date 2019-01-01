Love jihad? KMC bulldozes Karachi wedding hall on Valima day

By: Muhammad Ali Hafeez

It was your worst nightmare: KMC bulldozes the wedding hall where your valima is scheduled.

This is what happened on January 1, 2018, the first day of the year, much to the panic of the Shamsi family which had booked it for a valima for their son. The deputy commissioner’s team and police arrived at Jamshed Town’s Union Club Convention Centre in Jheel Park. The bulldozer went to work. It drilled through the tiles on the ground and then went after the red building.

KMC says this is all part of its anti-encroachment operation based on court orders. The convention centre wedding hall was opened six years ago on 2,000 square yards. They had taken advance payments, as is the practice, for the bookings. And they were booked this year.