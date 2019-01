Ahmer Rehman

The Karachi police are looking for two members of the ‘tala tor’ groups after their faces were captured by a CCTV camera in a Nazimabad plaza.

The footage shows two thieves attempting to break the locks of offices inside a commercial plaza on Wednesday.

The police said that the thieves entered 22 offices in the plaza and stole thousands of rupees and other things. Four people, including a security guard, have been arrested in connection with the robbery.