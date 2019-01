Samaa Digital

SAMAA Digital's hot favourite on the first day of Karachi Eat was this Jolly Rancher-flavoured cotton candy in watermelon by Sweet Escape.

Check out stall #32 as it was a total delight and the cotton candy cost just Rs50.