By: Samaa Digital

An anti-encroachment drive, which aims to clear the track for Karachi Circular Railway project, will begin on Monday.

The first stop will Gharibabad. The encroachments near Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Gillani Station will be removed, along with the Gharibabad furniture market.

Many shopkeepers have already moved their possessions. On December 12, the drive will turn towards North Nazimabad.