After four men followed a young woman's car and kept hooting and hollering at her in Lahore's Gulberg, she decided she had had enough. She stopped the car to confront the four men near Gulberg's Centre Point, after which three of them fled when people began to gather. One got caught and the woman grabbed hold of him (and knocked him around) before the Dolphin Force arrived to take him into custody. According to the police, the man was drunk.