By: Samaa Digital

Former MQM-Pakistan MNA Ali Raza Abidi hopped on a rickshaw and rode around his constituency with SAMAA TV's Shoaib Jatt during the July 25 general election.

The former MQM-P lawmaker was defeated by the PTI chief Imran Khan in Karachi’s NA-243 constituency.

Abidi was shot dead outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi on Tuesday night.