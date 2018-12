PAT chief Tahirul Qadri was faced with an awkward moment Wednesday morning, he just didn't know it. Gullu Butt, one of the most well-known vandals from the Model Town incident, came up to Qadri at Supreme Court and gave him a hug, which Qadri reciprocated seemingly without knowing who was hugging him. Qadri is fighting a case against the PML-N leadership and perpetrators of the Model Town violence.