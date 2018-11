By: Samaa Digital

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu arrived in Pakistan via Wagah Border on Tuesday.

The cricketer-turned-politician will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor on Wednesday. Pakistan and Indian have agreed to open the corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

This is Sidhu's second trip to Pakistan. He had come in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan.