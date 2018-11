By: Samaa Digital

The PML-Q leaders shared their concerns about Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar with Jahangir Tareen.

Party leaders Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema met with Tareen and Punjab Mines Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir.

In a leaked video, Cheema can be heard saying: “Sir, you should control Sarwar.” After which Elahi says the same thing. “He will not let your chief minister continue [for long],” Cheema adds.