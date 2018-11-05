Video: Govt compensates boy whose bananas were stolen by protesters

November 5, 2018




The Punjab government has found the boy whose bananas were stolen by the protesters in Gujranwala.

The boy has been compensated for his loss by the Punjab government.

On November 2, a 39-second video went viral on social media in which protesters can be seen stealing bananas from a young boy's donkey cart.

“I don’t know who they were but snatched my bananas,” the boy said. “I just wanted to save myself and my donkey.”

Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister, had requested the provincial government to find the boy.
 
 
 

