Twenty-three-year-old Zia Rashid, a resident of Multan, says he is the world's tallest man. He is eight feet and three inches tall, 0.18 inches taller than Sultan Kösen, a Turkish-Kurdish farmer who holds the Guinness World Record title for the tallest living male. After spending his life without being recognised as the world's tallest man, Rashid has called for the government’s attention. He wants his name to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.