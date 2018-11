By: Samaa Digital

Mourners arrived at Madrassa Haqqani in Akora Khattak ahead of Maulana Samiul Haq's funeral. The funeral prayers for the JUI-S leader will be offered at 3pm at Government Degree College Khushhal Khan Khattak and he will be buried at the madrassa. A large number of mourners from across the country and foreign dignitaries are expected.