By: Samaa Digital

PTI leader Ali Hingoro says he'll smoke where he wants to, even at the Makki Shah police station in Hyderabad when the police tell him not to. The station's SHO objected to Hingoro smoking, to which the PTI leader said he was smoking a cigarette, not charas. “We have been given the task to fix the police system,” he kept saying. According to the police, a vehicle was seized after it collided with an electric pole late Wednesday night and Hingoro arrived to get the car.