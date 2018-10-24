Video: Prime Minister Saad is not kidnapped, MbS cracks a joke

By: Samaa Digital

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who has been in the news for the past few weeks after Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi's murder, looked relax and cracked jokes when he appeared on stage at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

The Saudi crown prince said that Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri will be in the Kingdom for the coming two days. "So please no rumours that he is kidnapped,” Salman said sitting next to the Lebanese prime minister.

Video courtesy: Al Arabiya