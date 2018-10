By: Samaa Digital

A century-old police station in Thatta is on the verge of collapse.

Built in 1920, the police station is located in Shahi Bazaar. The policemen fear that the dilapidated building will collapse any day if the government does nothing about it.

A police officer shared that they don't have enough funds to repair the building. "Rainwater enters it, there are no facilities here," said a policeman.

There is a dire need to improve the structure, said a resident of the area.