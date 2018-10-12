Friday, October 12, 2018
Safar 2,1440
Toggle navigation
urdu
Live
News
SPORTS
Global
Culture
Economy
Video
Opinion
Programs
Thappar se dar nahi lagta sahab
October 12, 2018
By: Samaa Digital
Thappar Kabaddi is a very popular sport in Punjab, watch the video to know more about it.
Most Watched
Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Rawalpindi policemen refuse to obey Shehryar Afridi’s orders
Faisalabad ‘cheating’ agents leak papers for Rs80,000
Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019
The Ketogenic diet, is it a fad or a lifestyle?
Watch: Pet Sematary trailer brings Stephen King’s horror novel back to life
More from Editor's Choice
People from the north seek warmer pastures as mercury drops
Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019
Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Watch: Pet Sematary trailer brings Stephen King’s horror novel back to life
Rawalpindi policemen refuse to obey Shehryar Afridi’s orders
Faisalabad ‘cheating’ agents leak papers for Rs80,000
Do you have depression? Why you should get help
The Ketogenic diet, is it a fad or a lifestyle?
Rupee v Dollar: Paisa phaink tamasha dekh
Video: Severe hailstorm lashes Karak
Thatta’s century-old police station on verge of collapse
Watch: Workers pull Shehbaz Sharif out of armored car outside NAB court
What does Marriyum Aurangzeb find funny about Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest?
Watch: Shehbaz Sharif looks worried while arriving at the accountability court in Lahore
Watch: PML-N workers block Shehbaz Sharif’s armoured vehicle from reaching the accountability court
Ashiana housing scheme: A forgotten promise
Watch Programs
Awaz | SAMAA TV | Oct 11, 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | Oct 10, 2018
More Programs
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | October 12, 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | October 12, 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | October 12, 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | October 12, 2018
Entertainment
Have personally heard stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct: hairstylist
Sajid Khan quits Housefull 4 after sexual harassment accusations
Sports
Pakistan A beat New Zealand A by eight wickets in first T20
Hyderabad Test: West Indies 295/7 against India at stumps
Corporate
About Us
Advertise WIth Us
Contact Us
Feedback
FAQ's
Anchor Profiles
Stay Connected
Watch Live
Programs
Video
Urdu
RSS
Mobile Apps
News
News
Global
Sports
Culture
Opinion
Science
Economy
Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Android Apps
IOS Apps
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.