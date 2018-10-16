Pakistan may introduce online payment system soon

October 16, 2018
By: Samaa Digital

Online shopping will become easier and more secure as the government is considering introducing PayPal in Pakistan.

The PayPal is an online payment system. It provides money transfer facility and serves as an electronic alternative to cheques and money orders.

Finance Minister Asad Umar has hinted at PayPal’s launch in the next couple of months. The government will negotiate with PayPal and convince it to come to Pakistan, he said.

E-commerce expert Ayesha Azhar says the company will serve as a secure financial gateway for the government. It will remove hurdles in transactions, she added.

 
 

