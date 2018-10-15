Monday, October 15, 2018
Safar 5,1440
Toggle navigation
NEWS
SPORTS
ECONOMY
CULTURE
TECHNOLOGY
OPINION
VIDEO
LIVE
PROGRAMS
اردو
Rawalpindi’s king of bling?
October 15, 2018
By: Samaa Digital
They say you can't put a price on passion.
Shining from top to bottom, this Rawalpindi man wears 2.5kg of gold daily.
Watch how he puts it on every day.
Most Watched
Watch: Imran is the only politician after ZA Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz, says Abbasi
Watch: PM Imran Khan sweeps the way for a Clean and Green Pakistan (literally)
Watch: PML-N supporters wave lotas in the air as Humayun Akhtar arrives in NA-131
Thappar se dar nahi lagta sahab
Three-year-old injured in celebratory gunfire in Peshawar
Moles can be more than a mark on your face
More from Editor's Choice
Three-year-old injured in celebratory gunfire in Peshawar
Watch: PML-N supporters wave lotas in the air as Humayun Akhtar arrives in NA-131
School in Swat home to children of militants and martyrs
Blind Pakistani paraglider feels no fear
Watch: Imran is the only politician after ZA Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz, says Abbasi
Watch: PM Imran Khan sweeps the way for a Clean and Green Pakistan (literally)
Thappar se dar nahi lagta sahab
People from the north seek warmer pastures as mercury drops
Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019
Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Watch: Pet Sematary trailer brings Stephen King’s horror novel back to life
Rawalpindi policemen refuse to obey Shehryar Afridi’s orders
Faisalabad ‘cheating’ agents leak papers for Rs80,000
Do you have depression? Why you should get help
The Ketogenic diet, is it a fad or a lifestyle?
Rupee v Dollar: Paisa phaink tamasha dekh
Video: Severe hailstorm lashes Karak
Watch Programs
More Programs
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | Oct 15, 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | Oct 15, 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | Oct 15, 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | Oct 15, 2018
Entertainment
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi admitted to the hospital
Another royal baby on the way: Megan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting
Sports
Snake interrupts England team’s training session
New Zealand A beat Pakistan A in second T20 to level series
Corporate
About Us
Advertise WIth Us
Contact Us
Feedback
FAQ's
Anchor Profiles
Stay Connected
Watch Live
Programs
Video
Urdu
RSS
Mobile Apps
News
News
Global
Sports
Culture
Opinion
Science
Economy
Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Android Apps
IOS Apps
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.