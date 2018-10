Larkana's Asad Ali Memon took his rock climbing fervour to Karachi’s infamous Kati Pahari and scaled the cliff. “Kati Pahari was once considered a symbol of terrorism and to convey the message that it is a safe place I have taken this step,” he said. “The government should focus on this place to make it a tourist spot for rock climbers.” Asad has not only hoisted Pakistan’s flag on K2 and Mount Everest, he has also climbed mountains in Nepal and other countries.