By: Sonia Shehzad

You can explore more than 60 hands-on exhibits at the first-of-its-kind Magnifi Science Children’s Studio in Karachi.

The studio provides space for children to explore science, mathematics, technology, engineering and illusion with the help of hands-on activities.

The studio not only holds exhibits for the kids, but there are activities for the parents too.

The entry fee is Rs400.