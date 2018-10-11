Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019

Beware if you are involved in selling or purchasing smuggled mobile phones. The government is cracking down on illegally imported cell phones.
“Smuggled phones will stop working in Pakistan by the end of 2018. The IMEI will be blocked,” said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry at a press conference after the federal cabinet’s meeting.
The customers and traders have, however, expressed reservation over the decision.
Reports said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has already launched a system to block all illegal and stolen handsets operating in the country.