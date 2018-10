By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan has been struggling to stop the spread of the 'cheating' agents in the country. Every year, the government's effort to stop cheating goes to waste as the papers for matric and inter examinations are leaked beforehand.

SAMAA TV went undercover to bust a group of 'cheating' agents in Faisalabad during the matriculation examination.

These agents leak papers on different ‘packages’, ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs80,000.