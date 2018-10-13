Blind Pakistani paraglider feels no fear

October 13, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk
Everybody wants to feel the thrill of solo-flying but very few people have the courage to step up to the challenge.These visually-impaired youngsters of Pakistan are setting new examples of bravery by competing in the world of blind paragliding.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

School in Swat home to children of militants and martyrs

Watch: Imran is the only politician after ZA Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz, says Abbasi

Watch: PM Imran Khan sweeps the way for a Clean and Green Pakistan (literally)

Thappar se dar nahi lagta sahab

People from the north seek warmer pastures as mercury drops

Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019

Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?

Watch: Pet Sematary trailer brings Stephen King’s horror novel back to life

Rawalpindi policemen refuse to obey Shehryar Afridi’s orders

Faisalabad ‘cheating’ agents leak papers for Rs80,000

Do you have depression? Why you should get help

The Ketogenic diet, is it a fad or a lifestyle?

Rupee v Dollar: Paisa phaink tamasha dekh

Video: Severe hailstorm lashes Karak

Thatta’s century-old police station on verge of collapse

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.