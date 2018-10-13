Saturday, October 13, 2018
Safar 3,1440
Toggle navigation
urdu
Live
News
SPORTS
Global
Culture
Economy
Video
Opinion
Programs
Blind Pakistani paraglider feels no fear
October 13, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk
Everybody wants to feel the thrill of solo-flying but very few people have the courage to step up to the challenge.These visually-impaired youngsters of Pakistan are setting new examples of bravery by competing in the world of blind paragliding.
Most Watched
Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Watch: PM Imran Khan sweeps the way for a Clean and Green Pakistan (literally)
Rawalpindi policemen refuse to obey Shehryar Afridi’s orders
Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019
Faisalabad ‘cheating’ agents leak papers for Rs80,000
Watch: Imran is the only politician after ZA Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz, says Abbasi
More from Editor's Choice
School in Swat home to children of militants and martyrs
Watch: Imran is the only politician after ZA Bhutto, Benazir and Nawaz, says Abbasi
Watch: PM Imran Khan sweeps the way for a Clean and Green Pakistan (literally)
Thappar se dar nahi lagta sahab
People from the north seek warmer pastures as mercury drops
Do you have a smuggled phone? It won’t work in 2019
Who is eligible to apply for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme?
Watch: Pet Sematary trailer brings Stephen King’s horror novel back to life
Rawalpindi policemen refuse to obey Shehryar Afridi’s orders
Faisalabad ‘cheating’ agents leak papers for Rs80,000
Do you have depression? Why you should get help
The Ketogenic diet, is it a fad or a lifestyle?
Rupee v Dollar: Paisa phaink tamasha dekh
Video: Severe hailstorm lashes Karak
Thatta’s century-old police station on verge of collapse
Watch Programs
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | Oct 12, 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | Oct 11, 2018
More Programs
Kahani | SAMAA TV | Oct 13, 2018
Kahani | SAMAA TV | Oct 13, 2018
Kahani | SAMAA TV | Oct 13, 2018
Kahani | SAMAA TV | Oct 13, 2018
Entertainment
Blind Pakistani paraglider feels no fear
These paragliders prove you don’t need sight to soar
Sports
Hyderabad Test: India dominate West Indies on day two
Federer eases past Nishikori in Shanghai Masters
Corporate
About Us
Advertise WIth Us
Contact Us
Feedback
FAQ's
Anchor Profiles
Stay Connected
Watch Live
Programs
Video
Urdu
RSS
Mobile Apps
News
News
Global
Sports
Culture
Opinion
Science
Economy
Follow Us
Facebook
Youtube
Android Apps
IOS Apps
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.