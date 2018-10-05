Ashiana housing scheme: A forgotten promise

By: Samaa Web Desk

Everybody dreams of owning a house. Many people work day and night to be able to afford a roof on their heads.

To fulfil this dream, the Punjab government introduced two low-cost housing schemes, the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and the Ashiana-e-Quaid in Lahore, in 2010.

The authorities planned to build nearly 6,500 flats on 3,100 kanal Ashiana-e-Iqbal scheme and 167-kanal Ashiana-e-Quaid scheme. These flats were to be allotted to people from middle and lower-middle classes.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of the schemes during his first tenure, but he could not fulfil his promise.

The government could not lay the foundation of even a single house despite collecting instalments from people. The land has now been abandoned.