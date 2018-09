By: Samaa Web Desk

A Faisalabad man has claimed to have reproduce the world’s biggest Quran.

The Quran, which is 51-feet long and eight feet wide, has been reproduced by Imtiaz Haider.

The 10-page Holy Book was put on display in the city recently.

“I only seek to play my part in bringing Pakistan closer to the Quran,” Haider remarked while speaking to SAMAA TV.

The Quran weighs 32kg and was completed in three months.