By: Saad ur Rahman

This solar car may be the solution to all our transport problems. It doesn't need fuel or even electricity; the only thing it needs is the sun. This solar powered car has been designed by a resident of Karachi, Hammad Hasan Sabri, who took two years to make it. Sabri says the vehicle is made entirely from locally available parts. He dedicated his creation to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces.