By: Samaa Web Desk

Noted religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel led the funeral prayers of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz at Sharif Medical City ground in Lahore.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were among the thousands of people who attended the prayers.

She will be laid to rest in Jati Umra, Lahore today.