By: Samaa Digital

Syed Faisal Raza is a nature lover and an adventurer.

He is Pakistan’s first professional underwater photographer. Raza, who belongs to Faisalabad, is also the country's first cavern diver.

He has made unique records by photographing sharks and crocodiles. “My craze and dedication help me overcome all fears,” Raza told SAMAA TV.

“I have performed sajdah (prostration) under the sea, and I always keep the Pakistani flag with me,” he said.