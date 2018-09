By: Samaa Web Desk

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Safdar have been released from Adiala jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield properties case and ordered their release.

The former prime minister and other family members were warmly welcomed by PML-N supporters when they left Adiala jail for Lahore.