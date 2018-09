By: Samaa Web Desk

The Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not only famous for its scenic beauty but also for the ‘gold in the mountains’: the morel mushroom.

One kilogram of morel mushrooms can fetch up to Rs30,000 per kg in the international market, making it the most expensive fungus in the world.

At least 150 tons of morel is exported from KP to Europe, Japan, China and Middle East.