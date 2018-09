By: Samaa Web Desk

In this series on the holy month of Muharram, SAMAA Video speaks to the men who read Nohas or laments and dirges to recount the pain of Karbala

In Muharram, the noha is recited as a lyrical lament or dirge to mourn the martyrdom of Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in 680AD.