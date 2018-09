By: Muhammad Sajjad Haider

Two Peshawar traffic wardens were suspended on Wednesday for assaulting a citizen.

A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday night showing the wardens beating up a citizen at Artillery Chowk on Khyber Road. On Wednesday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG suspended ticketing officer Shahid and constable Zakirullah and called for a report in three days.