Injured musk deer released in Karakoram national park

By: Abid Ali

Fawn of a rare musk deer was released in Karakoram national park in Skardu, SAMAA TV reported on Sunday.

The three-month-old fawn was recently injured when attacked by a brown bear and wild dogs in Qamari area of Gilgit Baltistan, according to wildlife officials.

It was rescued by locals and later handed over to the wildlife department, which has now moved the rare animal to Karakoram national park after treatment.

Himalayan musk deer is a shy and elusive animal. The deer is critically endangered in Pakistan. It is found in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir regions.

The Himalayan brown bear, found in Gilgit-Baltistan, is also categorized as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.