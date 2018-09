By: Samaa Web Desk

A power-packed show by the Pakistan Navy was organized to mark the country’s 53rd Defense Day at Nishan-e-Pakistan Park in Karachi.

The show included drills, parades, free-fall and aerobatics by the SSG commandos of navy, army and air force.

Governor Imran Ismail was chief guest of the event. A large number of people watched the show at the city’s Clifton beach.