By: Manzar Hasan shigri

The schoolchildren in Gilgit-Baltistan staged a protest march against recent attacks on girls’ schools in Diamer.

The children marched from Konodas town to Gilgit press club, condemning the attacks on education institutions in the region.

On August 2, twelve girls’ schools were vandalized and set on fire by unidentified persons in different areas of Diamer.

Security forces have arrested several suspects in an ongoing operation in Tangir valley.